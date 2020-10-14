Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,017 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.69% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

