Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $381.49 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $387.80. The company has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.48.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

