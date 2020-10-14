Tiaa Fsb Buys 13,706 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.