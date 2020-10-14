iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

