Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,453 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.