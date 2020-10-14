Tiaa Fsb Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

