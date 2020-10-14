Tiaa Fsb Sells 37,609 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $1,334,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,185,379.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.