Tiaa Fsb Buys 25,950 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.00. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

