Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

