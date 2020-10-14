Tiaa Fsb Acquires 3,941 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

