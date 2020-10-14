Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after buying an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 220,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.