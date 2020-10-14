Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 20.25% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of QINT stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

