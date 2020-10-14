Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.