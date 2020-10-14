Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

