Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $565.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $573.79. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

