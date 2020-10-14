Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $159,842,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,765.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,569,000 after acquiring an additional 457,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $79,574,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $225.62 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

