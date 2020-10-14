Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,285 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

