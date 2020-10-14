Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

