Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

