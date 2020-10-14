Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,514 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Total by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 160,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Scotiabank began coverage on Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

