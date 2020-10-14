Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

QCOM stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $128.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

