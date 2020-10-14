Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

