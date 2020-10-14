Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,822 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 697,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

