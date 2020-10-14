Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 52,862 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

