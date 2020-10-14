First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2,832.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

