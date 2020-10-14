Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,365 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Okta worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Okta by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Okta by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $246.95 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $249.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total value of $584,748.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,475.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,282,304 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

