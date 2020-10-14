Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 476,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 306,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

