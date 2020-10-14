Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $363.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

