Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.45% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 855.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

