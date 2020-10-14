Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Chemed worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $528.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

