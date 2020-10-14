PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PPL worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.