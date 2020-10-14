Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,739 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 289,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.