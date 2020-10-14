Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after buying an additional 136,945 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,566,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,398,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,312,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Credicorp by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The business had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

