Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,174 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,093,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

