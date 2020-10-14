Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $282,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

