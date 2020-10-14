Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 61,987 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,987 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.