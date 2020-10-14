Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

