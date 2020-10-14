Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $314,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $286.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

