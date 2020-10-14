Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,607 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

XPO opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.