Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.