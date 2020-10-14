Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $220,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.