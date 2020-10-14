Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 377 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Incyte by 66.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after purchasing an additional 776,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,343 shares of company stock valued at $499,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Shares of INCY opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

