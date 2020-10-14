Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 20,676 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,676 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HD Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HDS opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

