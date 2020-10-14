Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 366 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Citigroup lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.