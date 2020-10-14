Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.08.

Shares of DE opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $237.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,802,000 after buying an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

