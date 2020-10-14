Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

