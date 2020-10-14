Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 756.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

