Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $2.70. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,726 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

In related news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 142.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 2,596,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,059 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

