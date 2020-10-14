CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share
Brookfield Business Partners LP Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share
Brookfield Business Partners LP Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share
Fortress Biotech Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Fortress Biotech Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
CBTX Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
CBTX Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $364,000 Holdings in Fox Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $364,000 Holdings in Fox Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report