CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.