Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $364,000 Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in FOX by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.32. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.